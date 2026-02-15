Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $374.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2,131.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

