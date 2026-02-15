Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF $PRN

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.58% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 262.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $206.35 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $118.25 and a 52-week high of $211.60. The stock has a market cap of $350.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

