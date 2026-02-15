Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,784 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

