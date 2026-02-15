Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,595,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,806,000. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,241,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 51,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.39, for a total value of $16,739,778.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,204,897.24. This represents a 64.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.81, for a total transaction of $29,710,297.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,513,217.82. This represents a 29.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 226,483 shares of company stock worth $74,052,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $379.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $332.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.29.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results showed solid demand and margin recovery — revenue and EPS rose ~13% and ~36% year?over?year, operating profit jumped ~49%, and operating cash generation improved. These fundamentals support analyst bullishness and longer?term earnings upgrades. RCL Q4 2025 Earnings (QuiverQuant)

Q4 2025 results showed solid demand and margin recovery — revenue and EPS rose ~13% and ~36% year?over?year, operating profit jumped ~49%, and operating cash generation improved. These fundamentals support analyst bullishness and longer?term earnings upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: broker consensus is around a “Moderate Buy” and many firms maintain buy/overweight ratings with price targets well above current levels — a tailwind for the stock if sentiment persists. Consensus Rating: Moderate Buy (AmericanBankingNews)

Wall Street remains constructive: broker consensus is around a “Moderate Buy” and many firms maintain buy/overweight ratings with price targets well above current levels — a tailwind for the stock if sentiment persists. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged near?term EPS estimates slightly higher for Q1 and Q2, signaling some upward revision to the company’s short?term earnings outlook. (These are modest changes but supportive.)

Zacks Research nudged near?term EPS estimates slightly higher for Q1 and Q2, signaling some upward revision to the company’s short?term earnings outlook. (These are modest changes but supportive.) Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published longer?range projections (FY2027/FY2028) that are mixed — a small cut to FY2027 was offset by higher FY2028 expectations — leaving medium?term consensus roughly intact.

Zacks also published longer?range projections (FY2027/FY2028) that are mixed — a small cut to FY2027 was offset by higher FY2028 expectations — leaving medium?term consensus roughly intact. Negative Sentiment: Royal Caribbean priced $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes ($1.25B due 2033 at 4.75% and $1.25B due 2038 at 5.25%). The deal increases debt and fixed interest obligations, which can pressure the stock, especially given already elevated capex and leverage metrics. Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes (PR Newswire) Royal Caribbean Issues $2.5 Billion in Senior Notes (TipRanks)

Royal Caribbean priced $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes ($1.25B due 2033 at 4.75% and $1.25B due 2038 at 5.25%). The deal increases debt and fixed interest obligations, which can pressure the stock, especially given already elevated capex and leverage metrics. Negative Sentiment: High near?term capital spending: management’s reported capex jumped materially in Q4, and Quiver data shows insider sales in recent months — both factors can worry investors about future free cash flow and signal reduced insider conviction. Capex & Insider Activity (QuiverQuant)

Shares of RCL stock opened at $319.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.69 and a 200 day moving average of $303.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 38.44%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

