QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QVCGA
QVC Group Stock Up 25.7%
Institutional Trading of QVC Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QVC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in QVC Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QVC Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in QVC Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in QVC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
About QVC Group
QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) is a global omnichannel retailer specializing in video- and live-based shopping experiences across television, digital and mobile platforms. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the company offers an extensive range of products including fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, home and garden goods, electronics and jewelry. QVC Group blends curated programming with on-demand ecommerce to engage customers through interactive demonstrations and storytelling.
The company operates through multiple segments, notably QVC U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QVC Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for QVC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QVC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.