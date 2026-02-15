Jared Kelly Buys 29,500 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jared Kelly acquired 29,500 shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,560. This trade represents a 37.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jared Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jared Kelly purchased 5,600 shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $4,704.00.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 27.0%

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Oncolytics Biotech News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oncolytics Biotech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). SEC Filing

Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). Positive Sentiment: Insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares at $0.86 (increasing his position 116.08% to 55,100 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares at $0.86 (increasing his position 116.08% to 55,100 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired a total of 100,000 shares across Feb. 11–12 (60k at $0.83 and 40k at $0.85), boosting his holdings to ~566,991 shares. SEC Filing

Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired a total of 100,000 shares across Feb. 11–12 (60k at $0.83 and 40k at $0.85), boosting his holdings to ~566,991 shares. Positive Sentiment: VP Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares at $0.83 (raising her stake ~9.5% to 115,059 shares). SEC Filing

VP Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares at $0.83 (raising her stake ~9.5% to 115,059 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Deborah M. Brown purchased 25,000 shares at $0.85 (a ~29.5% increase; now ~109,851 shares). SEC Filing

Director Deborah M. Brown purchased 25,000 shares at $0.85 (a ~29.5% increase; now ~109,851 shares). Positive Sentiment: Insider Thomas C. Heineman bought 12,132 shares at $0.83 (increasing to ~282,818 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Thomas C. Heineman bought 12,132 shares at $0.83 (increasing to ~282,818 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares at $0.84 (raising his stake ~6.5% to ~492,414 shares). SEC Filing

Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares at $0.84 (raising his stake ~6.5% to ~492,414 shares). Positive Sentiment: CFO Kirk Look bought 12,000 shares at $0.84 (increasing to ~287,515 shares). SEC Filing

CFO Kirk Look bought 12,000 shares at $0.84 (increasing to ~287,515 shares). Positive Sentiment: CEO Jared Kelly purchased a total of 35,100 shares across Feb. 11–12 at ~$0.84 (bringing his holdings to ~109,000 shares, a ~37% increase). SEC Filing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth $535,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 17.8% during the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 223,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard?of?care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non?small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

