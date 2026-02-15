Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $67.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.3571.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 84.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

