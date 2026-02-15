Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Golden Road Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 30.1% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $51,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,942,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $457.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

