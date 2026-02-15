Next Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Next Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $302.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

