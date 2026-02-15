Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $20.72 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,847 shares during the quarter. Viavi Solutions makes up approximately 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,213,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,547 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 92.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,330 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1,658.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 889,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 839,265 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $7,764,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 104.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,368,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 698,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,747.38. This represents a 49.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,869.31. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 816,478 shares of company stock valued at $18,252,526. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -146.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

