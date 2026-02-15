Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01), reports. Earth Science Tech had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million.

Earth Science Tech Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ETST stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Earth Science Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of nutritional, electrolyte and cannabinoid?infused products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ETST, the company’s core business centers on proprietary rehydration solutions and hemp?derived nutraceuticals designed to support wellness, recovery and immune function.

The company’s flagship line includes DripDrop® Oral Rehydration Solutions, a clinically tested formula created to promote rapid hydration and electrolyte balance.

