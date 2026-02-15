Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 454.33%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of AIHS opened at $1.24 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senmiao Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands and traded on NASDAQ under the ticker AIHS, is a developer and operator of internet-based financial technology platforms in China. The company delivers a suite of integrated financial services and e-commerce solutions designed to meet the needs of small and micro enterprises as well as individual borrowers across the Chinese market.

At the core of Senmiao’s business are its micro-finance lending operations, which provide short-term, collateral-backed loans to underserved customers.

