GenTrust LLC Takes $475,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.
PepsiCo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $160 after PepsiCo’s earnings (keeps an Equal Weight rating), reflecting model updates post?report and supporting near?term valuation. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Price Target Increased to $160 at Barclays Post-Earnings Update
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and pieces highlighting PepsiCo’s earnings quality and stability are bolstering investor comfort after the quarter — small EPS and revenue beats reinforce the company’s predictable cash generation. Investors Can Find Comfort In PepsiCo’s (NASDAQ:PEP) Earnings Quality
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum: PEP has rallied (~18–19% in 2026 according to coverage) on the earnings beat, brand strength and cross?category momentum, which supports continued investor interest. PepsiCo Up 18% in a Month: Smart Entry Point or Wait for a Pullback?
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend narrative: coverage noting a peak dividend yield thesis and the stock’s income appeal is likely attracting yield?focused buyers and long?term holders. I Predicted That PepsiCo’s Dividend Yield Peaked at 4.4% Because the Dividend King Stock Was Too Cheap to Ignore. Here’s Why Pepsi Is Already Up 19% in 2026 and Could Still Be …
- Positive Sentiment: Product/brand move: PepsiCo is rebranding its Sunbites snack to emphasize fibre — a health positioning that can boost shelf relevance in growth categories. PepsiCo rebrands Sunbites to champion fibre content
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: a Seeking Alpha piece sees solid momentum into 2026 but still rates PEP a Hold, signaling mixed conviction among investors despite operational upside. PepsiCo: Solid Momentum Coming Into 2026, But I Still Rate It A Hold For Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Other analyst moves vary (one outlet shows a price?target raise to $130), underscoring differing views on upside from here. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $130.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/ESG: profile pieces about senior leaders expanding women’s careers in supply chain are positive for culture/ESG but unlikely to move near?term stock performance. How a PepsiCo exec is paving careers for women in supply chains
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector flow: coverage of the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) notes the group’s resurgence; sector ETFs can amplify PEP moves but are a broader, non?specific driver. After Stalling Out, PBJ May Be Finally Be Ready To Deliver For Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Debt issuance: PepsiCo launched a €2.5 billion euro?denominated senior notes offering (multiple tranches), which increases gross debt and could weigh on leverage metrics that investors monitor. PepsiCo Issues €2.5 Billion Euro-Denominated Senior Notes
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.
PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
