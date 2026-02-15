GenTrust LLC Takes $475,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Articles

