Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

NYSE:AORT opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Artivion has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $203,088.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 130,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,176.36. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 30,921 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $1,408,760.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 800,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,241.08. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,361. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 47.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion reported Q4 EPS of $0.17 versus the $0.14 consensus and revenue of $118.3M (above estimates), with quarterly revenue up ~19% year-over-year. This confirms continued top-line momentum.

GAAP revenue rose to $441.3M for FY2025 from $388.5M in FY2024, signaling sustained recovery/expansion in sales.

Management guided revenue to $486.0M–$504.0M (consensus ~$491.1M), which implies a midpoint slightly ahead of estimates and supports continued top-line growth.

The full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail on segment performance and cadence. Useful for investors wanting management color.

Canaccord cut its AORT price target from $51 to $48 while keeping a "buy" rating; the cut reduces near-term analyst upside and may have pressured sentiment.

The company's release/summary lacked clear EPS guidance (the EPS figure was not provided in the guidance summary), which can create uncertainty even with revenue guidance in place.

Shares moved lower on unusually high volume versus average, indicating stronger selling pressure that amplified the price reaction to mixed news.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

