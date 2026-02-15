CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,944 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 2,816 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSPCY opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.67. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12 month low of C$2.31 and a 12 month high of C$5.83.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited is a China-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province. Established in 1979, the group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the country’s leading manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generic formulations and innovative drug candidates. CSPC is publicly traded in Hong Kong (HKEX: 1093) and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the OTC market (OTCMKTS: CSPCY), reflecting its dual focus on domestic market leadership and international visibility.

The company operates through three primary business segments: bulk pharmaceuticals, finished dosage forms and research-driven products.

