Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,692 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the January 15th total of 26,599 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 453,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 453,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ck Hutchison Trading Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS:CKHUY opened at $8.10 on Friday. Ck Hutchison has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Ck Hutchison alerts:

Ck Hutchison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: CKHUY) is a Hong Kong–based multinational conglomerate with diversified operations across ports, retail, telecommunications, infrastructure, property and related services. The group was created in 2015 through the combination of the Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa businesses and is headquartered in Hong Kong. CK Hutchison pursues a strategy of long?term investment and active portfolio management across multiple capital?intensive sectors.

The company’s principal activities include global port operations through Hutchison Ports, one of the world’s largest port operators; health and beauty, grocery and related retailing through A.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ck Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ck Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.