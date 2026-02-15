Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $748.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 885,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 902,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 469,394 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

