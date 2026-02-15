Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CRTO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of CRTO opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.49. Criteo has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $77,688.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,458.77. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $66,216.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,581.08. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,598 shares of company stock valued at $211,697. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Criteo by 125.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 142.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 81.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo’s platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo’s offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

