Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortis has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 14.24%.The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $335,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 4,662.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 986,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,244,000 after buying an additional 965,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 60.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,508,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,270,000 after buying an additional 947,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,414,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,828,000 after acquiring an additional 849,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,025,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,399,000 after acquiring an additional 759,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortis this week:

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc is a Canadian diversified electric and gas utility holding company headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Through a portfolio of regulated utility subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates electricity and natural gas transmission, distribution and generation assets. Fortis serves customers across multiple jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, focusing on the delivery of safe, reliable energy to residential, commercial and industrial users.

The company’s core activities include operation and maintenance of transmission and distribution networks, ownership of generation facilities, and investment in grid modernization and system resilience.

Further Reading

