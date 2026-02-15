Analyzing Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) & NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) and Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NCS Multistage and Caspian Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage $178.00 million 0.55 $6.59 million $4.54 8.52 Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

NCS Multistage has higher revenue and earnings than Caspian Services.

This table compares NCS Multistage and Caspian Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage 6.89% 12.10% 9.40% Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NCS Multistage has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caspian Services has a beta of 18.06, suggesting that its stock price is 1,706% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NCS Multistage and Caspian Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage 0 2 0 1 2.67 Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of NCS Multistage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NCS Multistage beats Caspian Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves. It offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Caspian Services

Caspian Services, Inc. provides various oilfield services for the oil and gas industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea region. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services. The Vessel Operations segment charters a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to oil and natural gas exploration companies. This segment's vessel fleet includes supply vessels, survey/utility vessels, anchor handling multicats and support vessel tugs, cable laying barges, accommodation vessels, and crewboats. The Geophysical Services segment offers onshore geophysical services to independent oil and gas exploration and development companies operating in Kazakhstan. This segment provides geophysical seismic surveys, such as 2D and 3D seismic surveys. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. This segment offers various facilities and services comprising long and short terms vessel moorings, wharf front crane pad for vessel loading/offloading, boat yard with vessel lifting facilities, long-term berths, water storage facilities and vessel bunkering, oily and waste water collection and removing facilities, weighbridge facilities, electrical power supply and distribution systems, and open lay-down storage area. The company was formerly known as EMPS Corporation and changed its name to Caspian Services, Inc. in July 2005. Caspian Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

