Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Short Interest Up 89.2% in January

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,621 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the January 15th total of 4,029 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,283 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PEXL opened at $61.86 on Friday. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73.

About Pacer US Export Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

