TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upped their target price on Expedia Group from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.23.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $212.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.40. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 73.89%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

