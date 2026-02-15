OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $393.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 125.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,937,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 1,634,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 91.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 243,399 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 41,056 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ: OPAL) is a publicly traded company headquartered in San Diego, California, specializing in the production, distribution and dispensing of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty transportation. The company operates a network of RNG fueling stations across California, offering fleets of trucks, transit buses and logistics providers a low-carbon alternative to conventional diesel without requiring significant changes to existing vehicle technology or fueling infrastructure.

OPAL Fuels sources organic byproducts from dairy farms, landfills and food-processing facilities, converting methane-rich biogas into pipeline-quality RNG through a series of anaerobic digestion and gas-upgrading processes.

