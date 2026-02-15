OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.81.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $393.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 125.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,937,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 1,634,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 91.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 243,399 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 41,056 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ: OPAL) is a publicly traded company headquartered in San Diego, California, specializing in the production, distribution and dispensing of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty transportation. The company operates a network of RNG fueling stations across California, offering fleets of trucks, transit buses and logistics providers a low-carbon alternative to conventional diesel without requiring significant changes to existing vehicle technology or fueling infrastructure.

OPAL Fuels sources organic byproducts from dairy farms, landfills and food-processing facilities, converting methane-rich biogas into pipeline-quality RNG through a series of anaerobic digestion and gas-upgrading processes.

