Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Update

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,630 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the January 15th total of 844 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance
ANSC opened at $11.23 on Friday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSC
About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.