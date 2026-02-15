Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Update

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,630 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the January 15th total of 844 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

ANSC opened at $11.23 on Friday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSC. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $13,020,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 252.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 978,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 700,691 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 3,248,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,432 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,735,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 520,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,417,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,975 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSC

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.