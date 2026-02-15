Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Up 91.6% in January

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 230,205 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the January 15th total of 120,151 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ibstock to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS IBJHF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Ibstock has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Ibstock PLC, trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker IBJHF, is a leading manufacturer of clay bricks and concrete products headquartered in the United Kingdom. The company designs, produces and distributes a broad portfolio of masonry solutions for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. Its core offerings include facing bricks, engineering bricks and concrete roof tiles, complemented by energy-efficient and sustainable building materials that address modern environmental and performance standards.

With a vertically integrated manufacturing model, Ibstock operates more than 45 production facilities across the UK and North America.

