Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Up 91.6% in January

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 230,205 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the January 15th total of 120,151 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ibstock to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Report on Ibstock
Ibstock Stock Performance
About Ibstock
Ibstock PLC, trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker IBJHF, is a leading manufacturer of clay bricks and concrete products headquartered in the United Kingdom. The company designs, produces and distributes a broad portfolio of masonry solutions for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. Its core offerings include facing bricks, engineering bricks and concrete roof tiles, complemented by energy-efficient and sustainable building materials that address modern environmental and performance standards.
With a vertically integrated manufacturing model, Ibstock operates more than 45 production facilities across the UK and North America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ibstock
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.