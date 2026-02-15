HighTower Advisors LLC Has $259.52 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $259,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.