HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 65,709 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,975,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $222,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.
American Electric Power Trading Up 2.8%
Shares of AEP stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $130.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 56.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.28.
American Electric Power News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AEP beat Q4 EPS and revenue estimates, reaffirmed FY2026 operating EPS guidance of $6.15–$6.45 and reiterated 7%–9% long?term earnings growth — supports the rally. AEP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: AEP said contracted large?load pipeline doubled to 56 GW (data centers) by 2030 — a major demand catalyst that underpins higher transmission/distribution investment and revenue visibility. AEP contracted large load pipeline doubles to 56 GW
- Positive Sentiment: Company expanded its five?year capital plan (> $72B) and identified $5B–$8B of incremental investment opportunities to meet surging electricity demand — suggests sustained higher capex and regulated rate base growth. AEP expands spending plan, beats profit estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $141 and maintained a Buy rating, giving additional analyst support for upside. Goldman Sachs adjusts price target on American Electric Power to $141
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho nudged its target to $130 with a Neutral rating — less bullish than Goldman, so not a major directional driver. AEP price target raised at Mizuho
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analyst writeups and presentations highlight data centers as a multi?year catalyst; useful context but mostly reiterative analysis. Seeking Alpha: Data Centers Are A Catalyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest notes in some feeds show odd/zero values (likely reporting artifacts) and are not a reliable driver of today’s move.
- Negative Sentiment: TipRanks flagged a new risk about trade?policy and geopolitical shifts that could raise procurement costs and pressure cash flows over time — a longer?term risk to margins and capital program costs. TipRanks: Trade Policy Shifts and Geopolitical Risks Threaten AEP
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.
Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.
Read More
