HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 65,709 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,975,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $222,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $130.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 16.37%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.28.

American Electric Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

