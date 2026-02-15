Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agape ATP in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agape ATP

Agape ATP Stock Up 8.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agape ATP

ATPC stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.35. Agape ATP has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $128.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agape ATP stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Agape ATP worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Agape ATP

(Get Free Report)

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.