GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.0% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 215,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,650,000 after buying an additional 994,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,500,784,000 after buying an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,780,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $793,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Goldman Sachs Price Target

Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Positive Sentiment: Management raised medium?term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long?term catalyst. MarketBeat Analysis

Management raised medium?term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long?term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T?Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. 5G FWA Article

Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T?Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. Neutral Sentiment: Debt capital markets activity — T?Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro?denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. BusinessWire Debt Offering

Debt capital markets activity — T?Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro?denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price?moving on their own. Zacks Analyst Note

Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price?moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. Negative Sentiment: Advertising challenge: BBB/NAD recommended T?Mobile modify or discontinue certain in?flight Wi?Fi cost claims after a Verizon challenge — a reputational/regulatory notch that could lead to messaging/marketing changes. NAD Recommendation

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $219.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day moving average of $218.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.