Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,339 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up approximately 0.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 526,877 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 77,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 637.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $37.23 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 202.35%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 20,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $845,431.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 602,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,061,203.68. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,706. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

