Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,020 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 23,692 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.5 days.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson Group (OTCMKTS: WKRCF) is a Germany-based manufacturer of compact construction equipment and light machinery, tracing its heritage to an engineering workshop founded in 1848. The modern entity took shape in 2007 through the merger of Wacker Construction Equipment and Neuson Kramer, establishing Wacker Neuson SE with headquarters in Munich and operations spanning multiple international markets.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into two main divisions. The Light Equipment segment provides vibratory rammers, plates, trench rollers, concrete technology solutions such as trowels and pumps, as well as power generators and light towers for construction site support.

