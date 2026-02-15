Krilogy Financial LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TSM opened at $366.47 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.