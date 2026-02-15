Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,534 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $41,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $246.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.73 and its 200 day moving average is $209.32. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $249.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

