Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $280,669,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 942.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,089,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 836.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 882.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $161.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.21 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

