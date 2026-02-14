5,212 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. $AN Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 355.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 37.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2,477.8% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore raised their price objective on AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.11.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $202.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.79. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $228.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day moving average is $210.41.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 2.35%.AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.