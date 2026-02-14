Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 157,805 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 12.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $23,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $109.83.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

