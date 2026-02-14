Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 157,805 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 12.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $23,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SLV opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $109.83.
More iShares Silver Trust News
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. CPI provided supportive macro momentum for precious metals, helping lift gold and silver sentiment and underpin SLV after recent weakness. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbed Back Above $5000
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-CPI positioning and short-covering pushed prices higher ahead of the report, creating near-term buying that benefits SLV flows. Price gains for gold, silver ahead of U.S. CPI
- Positive Sentiment: A view that the recent “great silver selloff” is temporary may encourage dip-buying into SLV rather than long-term exits. That narrative supports short-term demand for the ETF. Wait and see, this great silver selloff is temporary | SLV
- Positive Sentiment: Physical-market signals: reported plunges in silver inventory and stronger physical demand complicate Western pricing and can support higher silver prices over time, a bullish fundamental for SLV. Silver inventory plunges as physical demand challenges western pricing benchmarks
- Neutral Sentiment: Asset managers (Franklin Templeton) see opportunity in mining stocks while bullion ETFs like SLV trade with volatility — this may shift some investor dollars toward miners rather than the metal ETF. As gold and silver struggle, Franklin Templeton sees value in mining stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on extreme volatility (ties to 2008 record swings) highlights risk — relevant for position sizing but not a direct directional signal for SLV. Silver’s Wild Swings Tie A Record From 2008
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles promoting specific silver stocks or short-squeeze trades focus on miners and retail interest — these can affect market structure but are indirect for SLV flows. 3 silver stocks to buy now if you are betting on a short squeeze
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis from a former bullion bank executive argues the recent ~10.5% drop was structural liquidation rather than manipulation — implying continued risk of flow-driven dumps and pressure on SLV until those mechanics unwind. Silver’s 10.5% Drop Reflects Structural Liquidation, Not Manipulation, Says Former Bullion Bank Executive
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports document a rapid, large selloff in gold and silver with unclear drivers; that uncertainty and momentum selling exerted sharp downside pressure on SLV recently. Gold, silver sell off rapidly; reasons are unknown
- Negative Sentiment: Market reports noted a broad commodity sell-off that pushed gold below key levels and dragged silver down ~9% during the rout — a reminder that SLV is vulnerable to rapid risk-off moves. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives Below $5000 Amid Broad Sell-Off In Commodity Markets
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Silicon Valley insiders hint at 12-month AI warning
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.