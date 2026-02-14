Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $779,000 Investment in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

