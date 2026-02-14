BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $211.2450 and last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 12042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

