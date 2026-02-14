Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Increases By 133.4%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 91,957 shares, a growth of 133.4% from the January 15th total of 39,403 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $19.16.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based financial services company that provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance products through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites a broad array of property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and reinsurance business, designing customized solutions for clients across commercial, personal and specialty markets. Arch’s offerings include commercial casualty and property, directors and officers liability, professional liability, surety, and mortgage insurance products.

In its reinsurance segment, Arch writes treaty and facultative business lines, encompassing property catastrophe, casualty and specialty risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.