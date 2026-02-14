Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Hold” Rating

Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.53.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.6%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.49 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.13 and a 12 month high of C$22.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) EPS for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 89.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desjardins upgraded Allied from “sell” to “hold” and set a C$9.50 price target (down from C$12.50), signaling some stabilization in analyst stance despite the lower target. Neutral Sentiment: The Globe and Mail reports Allied raised about C$560 million via a share sale to pay down debt — this lowers near?term refinancing/default risk and improves the balance sheet but is dilutive to existing unitholders; the net effect will depend on how much leverage is reduced and on future cash flow/FFO recovery. Allied raises $560?million in share sale

The Globe and Mail reports Allied raised about C$560 million via a share sale to pay down debt — this lowers near?term refinancing/default risk and improves the balance sheet but is dilutive to existing unitholders; the net effect will depend on how much leverage is reduced and on future cash flow/FFO recovery. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance highlights a roughly 35% price decline tied to the equity raise and a reported leadership shift — the combination prompted a large volume sell?off as investors priced in dilution, governance/strategy uncertainty, and a re?rating of the trust. Allied down 35% after equity raise and leadership shift

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

