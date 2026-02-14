Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 52,000 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,299,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $802,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

