Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 9.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $140,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,722,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 147,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,380,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,226,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,336 shares in the last quarter. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the third quarter. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $2,438,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong iPhone momentum and quarter results — iPhone 17 sales and overall revenue remained robust, supporting fundamentals and cushioning the pullback. Zacks: Strong iPhone Sales

Strong iPhone momentum and quarter results — iPhone 17 sales and overall revenue remained robust, supporting fundamentals and cushioning the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Legal victory removes a potential multi?hundred?million dollar liability — a U.S. jury rejected Optis Wireless’ 4G patent claims, reducing near-term litigation risk. Benzinga: Optis Verdict

Legal victory removes a potential multi?hundred?million dollar liability — a U.S. jury rejected Optis Wireless’ 4G patent claims, reducing near-term litigation risk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target, reflecting confidence in Apple’s growth trajectory and giving investors a bullish reference point. Bernstein PT Raise

Analyst support — Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target, reflecting confidence in Apple’s growth trajectory and giving investors a bullish reference point. Neutral Sentiment: Content and services moves — Apple acquired full rights to the hit show “Severance” and added YouTube to Vision Pro, which are strategically positive for services but unlikely to move near?term earnings materially. TechCrunch: Severance Deal

Content and services moves — Apple acquired full rights to the hit show “Severance” and added YouTube to Vision Pro, which are strategically positive for services but unlikely to move near?term earnings materially. Neutral Sentiment: Major shareholder cash flow note — Berkshire Hathaway received a large Apple dividend, underscoring Apple’s cash returns but also spotlighting Berkshire’s large position dynamics. Finbold: Berkshire Dividend

Major shareholder cash flow note — Berkshire Hathaway received a large Apple dividend, underscoring Apple’s cash returns but also spotlighting Berkshire’s large position dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Siri AI upgrade delays and testing problems — reports that the Siri overhaul is running into accuracy and speed problems forced Apple to push features back, directly hitting the AI narrative investors were pricing in. CNBC: Siri Delay / Market Reaction

Siri AI upgrade delays and testing problems — reports that the Siri overhaul is running into accuracy and speed problems forced Apple to push features back, directly hitting the AI narrative investors were pricing in. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk from FTC letter over Apple News — the FTC chair urged review of Apple News curation amid accusations of political bias, adding regulatory/legal uncertainty and headline risk. NYT: FTC Letter

Regulatory risk from FTC letter over Apple News — the FTC chair urged review of Apple News curation amid accusations of political bias, adding regulatory/legal uncertainty and headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Fund flow and institutional trimming amid sector pressure — several funds reduced Apple exposure and broader “Magnificent Seven” weakness amplified the selloff, raising short?term downside pressure. Barron’s: Institutional Moves

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.