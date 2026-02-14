New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,057 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 201.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 466,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 286,814 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $38.49 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the holding company and parent organization of Frontier Communications, a provider of broadband, voice and video services across the United States. Formed in conjunction with the company’s restructuring and corporate spin-off, Frontier Communications Parent oversees the strategic direction and capital allocation for its operating subsidiaries, which deliver telecommunications solutions to residential and business customers.

The company’s operating units design, build and manage a diversified network infrastructure that includes fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), digital subscriber line (DSL) and fixed wireless technologies.

