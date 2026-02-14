Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 9,141 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $81.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

