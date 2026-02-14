Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at Acumen Capital

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Acumen Capital from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.83.

CGY opened at C$70.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$805.62 million, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.12. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$37.70 and a 52-week high of C$71.92.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$208.00 million during the quarter. Calian Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.9475219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results — Calian reported C$208M revenue (up ~12% YoY) with margin gains and C$1.03 EPS, and management signaled confident growth on the earnings call; this strengthens the growth narrative driving buying interest. Calian Delivers Record Q1 Revenue and Margin Gains

Record Q1 results — Calian reported C$208M revenue (up ~12% YoY) with margin gains and C$1.03 EPS, and management signaled confident growth on the earnings call; this strengthens the growth narrative driving buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst target upgrades — Acumen (to C$85, Buy), Canaccord (to C$80), CIBC (to C$76) and Ventum (to C$82, Buy) raised price targets, signaling broad analyst optimism and providing upward catalyst for the stock. Analyst Ratings Roundup

Multiple analyst target upgrades — Acumen (to C$85, Buy), Canaccord (to C$80), CIBC (to C$76) and Ventum (to C$82, Buy) raised price targets, signaling broad analyst optimism and providing upward catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared — Board approved a C$0.28 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~1.6%), with ex-dividend Feb 25 and record Mar 11; supports shareholder return profile and can attract income-minded buyers.

Quarterly dividend declared — Board approved a C$0.28 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~1.6%), with ex-dividend Feb 25 and record Mar 11; supports shareholder return profile and can attract income-minded buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance update — Shareholders re?elected the board and named Valerie Sorbie as Chair, which preserves leadership continuity but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Shareholder Meeting Results

Corporate governance update — Shareholders re?elected the board and named Valerie Sorbie as Chair, which preserves leadership continuity but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Negative Sentiment: RBC’s moderate target bump to C$60 — Although RBC maintained an “outperform” stance, its target remains well below the current price, indicating at least one major analyst sees less upside and creating potential resistance or caution among some investors. RBC Target Update

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

