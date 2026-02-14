NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £140.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a £140 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Shore Capital Group cut NEXT to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from £140 to £147.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on NEXT from £147 to £178 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £130 price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th.

In other NEXT news, insider Jeremy Stakol purchased 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,869 per share, for a total transaction of £7,196.34. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at £127.35 on Friday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 9,545.20 and a twelve month high of £146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is £135.25 and its 200 day moving average is £130.73. The company has a market cap of £14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company’s main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.

