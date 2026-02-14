Zacks Research Upgrades DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) to Hold

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DoorDash from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $267.00 price target on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.24.

DASH stock opened at $160.34 on Thursday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.05.

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $7,037,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,044,674.10. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $10,105,087.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 604,135 shares of company stock worth $124,509,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.9% in the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.2% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst/independent bullish notes reiterate BUY at discounted levels, arguing valuation and long-term growth justify owning DASH ahead of earnings.

Grocery and retail partnerships remain a growth tailwind — sector coverage on Kroger's turnaround highlights DoorDash as a continuing last-mile partner, underscoring recurring GOV opportunity from grocery fulfillment.

Resolution of fraud schemes tied to phantom orders (sentencing reported) reduces an ongoing loss/operational risk and supports margin stability.

Waymo is paying gig workers (including DoorDash drivers) to close robotaxi doors — demonstrates the value and flexibility of the Dasher workforce, but payments go to drivers (not DoorDash directly), so corporate revenue impact is unclear.

Q4 preview/earnings expectations: previews show an in-line quarter is likely (Bank of America/Proactive), keeping guidance risk moderate heading into the Feb. 18 report.

Short-interest items circulating look inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN), so current short-interest headlines are noisy and unlikely to be a reliable near-term driver until clarified.

Multiple driver-related safety incidents and arrests (stabbing attempt, accidental shooting, delivery-related arrests) are generating adverse headlines and reputational risk that can pressure the stock.

Fatal hit-and-run coverage and related family lawsuits spotlight potential litigation and regulatory exposure that could create headline risk and legal costs.

Insider selling: Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares recently — investors sometimes view insider sales negatively when combined with other near-term headwinds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

