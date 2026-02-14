GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR Shares Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Price Performance

BAR stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

