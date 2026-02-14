Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.3333.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Belden from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th.

Get Belden alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Belden

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Belden

In other news, SVP Hiran Bhadra sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,280. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $384,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,530. This represents a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,690. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Belden by 12,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 134.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Belden stock opened at $149.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31. Belden has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $720.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.97 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Belden has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Key Stories Impacting Belden

Here are the key news stories impacting Belden this week:

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high?performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.