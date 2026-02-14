Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) vs. Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Head to Head Contrast

Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report) and Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyline Builders Group and Alfa Laval”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyline Builders Group $46.01 million 0.88 $730,000.00 N/A N/A Alfa Laval $7.12 billion N/A $845.52 million $2.04 27.90

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alfa Laval has higher revenue and earnings than Skyline Builders Group.

0.0% of Alfa Laval shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skyline Builders Group and Alfa Laval’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyline Builders Group N/A N/A N/A Alfa Laval 11.86% 19.99% 9.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skyline Builders Group and Alfa Laval, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyline Builders Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alfa Laval 0 5 3 0 2.38

Summary

Alfa Laval beats Skyline Builders Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyline Builders Group

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd. operates as an exempted limited liability company. It operates business through its subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering Limited, which provides construction activities include public civil engineering works, such as road and drainage works in Hong Kong. The company was founded on June 25, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products. It also provides sensing and control, cleaning validation, condition monitoring, agitators, tank, powder mixers, fittings, and tubes, as well as wall mounted cleaning nozzles, rotary jet and heads; and tank accessories and covers. In addition, the company offers centrifugal, rotary lobe, three screw, twin screw, and circumferential piston pumps. Further, it provides butterfly, control and check, double seal, diaphragm, double seat, regulating, safety, sampling, shutter, single seat, and ball valves. Additionally, the company offers heat exchanger, tube-in-tube heat exchangers, and process shell-and-tube heat exchangers. Furthermore, it provides finned tube air heat, scraped surface heat exchangers, and various plate heat exchangers, wet surface, and HYAC hybrid air coolers. The company also offers decanters and separator related products. It serves energy, utilities, home, personal care, food, dairy, beverage, marine, transportation, pharmaceutical, biotech, water, and wastewater industries. Alfa Laval Corporate AB was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

